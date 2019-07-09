The Latest: Williams says in article she apologized to Osaka

Spain's Garbine Muguruza returns to Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in a Women's singles match during day two of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Tuesday, July 2, 2019. AP Photo

The Latest at Wimbledon (all times local):

4 p.m.

Serena Williams says she sent an apology to Naomi Osaka for her behavior in last year's U.S. Open final.

Williams, who reached the Wimbledon semifinals on Tuesday, says in a Harper's Bazaar magazine article that she wrote to Osaka after not being able to "find peace."

Williams says "I started seeing a therapist. I was searching for answers, and although I felt like I was making progress, I still wasn't ready to pick up a racket. Finally I realized that there was only one way for me to move forward. It was time for me to apologize to the person who deserved it the most."

Williams says she told the Japanese player she was a fan and that she was "truly sorry."

Osaka answered the message, and Williams says "when Naomi's response came through, tears rolled down my face."

Williams was given three code violations by chair umpire Carlos Ramos in the U.S. Open final, resulting in the loss of a game. The first came as a result of what Ramos deemed coaching from her box. The second was for smashing her racket, costing her a point. And the third came after she called Ramos "a thief."

___

3:15 p.m.

Serena Williams was pushed to three sets on Centre Court before beating fellow American Alison Riske 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to reach her 12th Wimbledon semifinal.

Williams broke for a 5-3 lead in the third set when Riske double-faulted on the fourth break point of the game, and then served out the win with an ace.

Williams was down a break twice in the opening set but came back both times and broke again in the final game. But in the second set, Riske broke for a 5-4 lead before holding serve to even the match.

Riske converted all five break points she created, while Williams needed 16 opportunities to break six times.

Williams is seeking an eighth Wimbledon title and 24th Grand Slam victory, while Riske was playing her first quarterfinal at a major tournament.

Williams was due back on Centre Court later Tuesday to play mixed doubles with Andy Murray.

___

2:40 p.m.

Simona Halep reached the Wimbledon semifinals for the second time, beating Zhang Shuai 7-6 (4), 6-1.

Halep was broken in her first service game as Zhang raced to a 3-0 lead in the first set, and the Romanian faced four more break points at 4-1. But she eventually held serve in a game that featured six deuces, and then broke back to make it 4-3. In the tiebreaker, she converted her first set point with a forehand winner.

In the second set, Halep broke twice for a 5-1 lead and converted her second match point with another forehand.

The 2018 French Open champion is looking for her second career Grand Slam title but had not reached the semifinals at the All England Club since 2014. She will next face either Elina Svitolina or Karolina Muchova.

___

10:40 a.m.

Garbiñe Muguruza, the 2017 Wimbledon champion, has split with her coach of about four years, Sam Sumyk.

The champion at the All England Club in 2017 and French Open in 2016 wrote on Twitter that it was "the end of an Extraordinary ride. ... Beyond grateful for this last 4 years. Merci Sam."

Besides winning two major titles, Muguruza also rose to the No. 1 ranking in 2017. She is currently ranked 27th and lost in the first round at this year's Wimbledon tournament.

___

7:20 a.m.

Serena Williams will face fellow American Alison Riske in the quarterfinals at the All England Club as she chases an eighth Wimbledon title and a 24th major overall.

Riske upset top-ranked Ash Barty in the fourth round and will be playing in her first Grand Slam quarterfinal — in her 30th appearance at a Grand Slam tournament.

No. 7 Simona Halep is the highest seeded woman left in the draw. After beating teenage sensation Coco Gauff in straight sets, Halep will take on Zhang Shuai of China in the quarterfinals.

Also, Johanna Konta, the last British player in the tournament, will play Barbora Strycova, while No. 8 Elina Svitolina faces Karolina Muchova.