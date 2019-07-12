Entertainment
Chef Mario Batali waives presence at Boston court hearing
The indecent assault and battery case against celebrity chef Mario Batali has been continued following a brief hearing in a Boston courtroom.
Batali waived his right to appear at Friday's pre-trial hearing with lawyers.
Batali, whose career crumbled amid sexual misconduct accusations, pleaded not guilty May 24 to a charge that he forcibly kissed and groped a woman at a Boston restaurant in 2017. He is free on personal recognizance.
A spokeswoman for the Suffolk District Attorney says the next hearing will be Aug. 30 when a defense motion will be heard. Batali again will not be required to attend.
The woman says Batali noticed her taking a photo of him at the restaurant and invited her to take a selfie with him. She says Batali then groped and kissed her repeatedly without her consent.
