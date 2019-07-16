The Latest: ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘Veep’ seek final Emmy nods

Emmy statuettes appear on stage prior to the start of the 71st Primetime Emmy Nominations Announcements at the Television Academy's Saban Media Center on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision

The Latest on the 2019 Emmy nominations (all times local):

8:58 a.m.

The 2018 Emmy nominations for best limited series have been announced.

The nominees for best limited series include: "Chernobyl"; "Escape at Dannemora"; "Fosse/Verdon"; "When They See Us" and "Sharp Objects."

8:49 a.m.

The Emmy nominations for lead actor and actress in a drama series have been announced.

The nominees for best actor in a drama series are: Jason Bateman, "Ozark"; Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul"; Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"; Sterling K. Brown, "This Is Us"; Billy Porter, "Pose" and Milo Ventimiglia, "This Is Us."

The nominees for best actress in a drama series are: Emilia Clarke, "Game of Thrones"; Robin Wright, "House of Cards"; Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"; Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"; Laura Linney, "Ozark"; Viola Davis, "How To Get Away With Murder" and Mandy Moore, "This Is Us."

8:45 a.m.

The Emmy nominations for the top television drama and comedy series have been announced.

The nominees for best drama series are: "Game of Thrones," ''Better Call Saul," ''Bodyguard," ''Killing Eve," ''Ozark," ''Pose," ''This Is Us" and "Succession."

The nominees for best comedy series are: "Barry," ''The Good Place," ''Fleabag," ''The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," ''Russian Doll," ''Schitt's Creek" and "Veep."

8:41 a.m.

The 2018 Emmy nominations for lead actors in a limited series or movie have been announced

The nominees for best actress in a limited series or movie include: Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"; Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"; Aunjanue Ellis, "When They See Us"; Joey King, "The Act"; Niecy Nash, "When They See Us" and Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon."

The nominees for best actor in a limited series or movie include: Mahershala Ali, "True Detective"; Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora"; Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"; Jharrel Jerome, "When They See Us" and Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon."

8:22 a.m.

Everything is in place and the 2019 Emmy nominations are about to begin.

Actors D'Arcy Carden of "The Good Place" and Ken Jeong of "Dr. Ken" will announce the nominees Tuesday starting at 8:30 a.m. PDT.

Both presenters are potential nominees.

A pair of nearly 20-foot-tall Emmys are adorning the stage at the TV academy in Los Angeles where the nominees will be announced.

This year's multiple nominees could include long-running shows that finished their final seasons such as "Game of Thrones," ''Veep" and "The Big Bang Theory."

12:01 a.m.

"Game of Thrones" is seeking to claim the Emmy Awards version of the Iron Throne one last time.

When the Emmy nominations are released Thursday, the HBO fantasy saga could be in the running for television's top honor for its eighth and final season.

It's earned three previous top drama series awards and is the defending champ.

Top contenders will be announced at the Television Academy in Los Angeles beginning at 8:30 a.m. Pacific.

"Veep," which holds a trio of best comedy series Emmys, is after its final trophies after wrapping its seven-season run.

"The Big Bang Theory," which ended this year after 12 seasons, is among its possible competitors.

The 71st Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox, with the host yet to be announced.