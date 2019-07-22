Sandra Bullock presents the award for best team at the ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

Celebrity birthdays for the week of July 28-Aug. 3

July 28: Actor Darryl Hickman ("The Grapes of Wrath") is 88. Cartoonist Jim Davis ("Garfield") is 74. Actress Linda Kelsey ("Lou Grant") is 73. Singer Jonathan Edwards is 73. Actress Sally Struthers is 72. Drummer Simon Kirke of Bad Company is 70. Guitarist Steve Morse of Deep Purple is 65. CBS News anchor Scott Pelley is 62. Bassist Marc Perlman of The Jayhawks is 58. Actor Michael Hayden ("Murder One") is 56. Actress Lori Loughlin ("90210," ''Full House") is 55. Jazz trombonist Delfeayo Marsalis is 54. Actress Elizabeth Berkley ("Showgirls," ''Saved by the Bell") is 47. Singer Afroman is 45. Drummer Todd Anderson of Heartland is 44. Singer Jacoby Shaddix of Papa Roach is 43. Actor John David Washington ("BlacKkKlansman") is 35. Actor Jon Michael Hill ("Elementary") is 34. Actor Dustin Milligan ("90210") is 34. Rapper Soulja Boy is 29.

July 29: Actor Robert Fuller ("Laramie," ''Emergency!") is 86. Actor David Warner ("Titanic") is 78. Keyboardist Neal Doughty of REO Speedwagon is 73. Singer-bassist Geddy Lee of Rush is 66. Documentary maker Ken Burns is 66. TV personality Tim Gunn ("Project Runway") is 66. Singer Patti Scialfa of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band is 66. Actress Alexandra Paul ("Baywatch") is 56. Country singer Martina McBride is 53. Drummer Chris Gorman of Belly is 52. Actor Tim Omundson ("Psych") is 50. Actor Ato Essandoh (film's "Django Unchained," TV's "Elementary") is 47. Actor Wil Wheaton is 47. Singer Wanya Morris of Boyz II Men is 46. Actor Stephen Dorff is 46. Country singer James Otto is 46. Actor Josh Radnor ("How I Met Your Mother") is 45. Musician Danger Mouse is 42. Actress Allison Mack ("Smallville") is 37. Actress Cait Fairbanks ("The Young and the Restless") is 26.

July 30: Actor Edd "Kookie" Byrnes is 86. Blues guitarist Buddy Guy is 83. Movie director Peter Bogdanovich is 80. Singer Paul Anka is 78. Jazz saxophonist David Sanborn is 74. Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger is 72. Actor Jean Reno ("The Da Vinci Code," ''Godzilla") is 71. Actor Ken Olin is 65. Actress Delta Burke is 63. Actor Richard Burgi ("Desperate Housewives") is 61. Singer-songwriter Kate Bush is 61. Country singer Neal McCoy is 61. Actor Laurence Fishburne is 58. Actress Lisa Kudrow ("Friends") is 56. Guitarist Dwayne O'Brien of Little Texas is 56. Actress Vivica A. Fox is 55. Actor Terry Crews ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine," ''Everybody Hates Chris") is 51. Actor Simon Baker ("The Mentalist") is 50. Director Christopher Nolan ("Memento," ''Insomnia") is 49. Actor Tom Green is 48. Drummer Brad Hargreaves of Third Eye Blind is 48. Actress Christine Taylor ("The Brady Bunch Movie") is 48. Comedian Dean Edwards ("Saturday Night Live") is 46. Actress Hilary Swank is 45. Actress Jaime Pressly ("My Name Is Earl," ''Not Another Teen Movie") is 42. Singer-guitarist Seth Avett of The Avett Brothers is 39. Actress April Bowlby ("Drop Dead Diva," ''Two and a Half Men") is 39. Actress Yvonne Strahovski ("Chuck") is 37. Actor Martin Starr ("Silicon Valley," ''Freaks and Geeks") is 37. Actress Gina Rodriguez ("Jane the Virgin") is 35. Actress Joey King (TV's "Fargo") is 20.

July 31: Actor Don Murray is 90. Actress Susan Flannery ("Bold and the Beautiful") is 80. Actress France Nuyen ("South Pacific") is 80. Singer Lobo is 76. Actress Geraldine Chaplin is 75. Singer Gary Lewis of Gary Lewis and the Playboys is 74. Actor Lane Davies ("Lois and Clark") is 69. Actor Barry Van Dyke ("Murder 101," ''Diagnosis Murder") is 68. Actor Alan Autry ("In the Heat of the Night," ''Grace Under Fire") is 67. Actor James Read ("Legally Blonde") is 66. Actor Michael Biehn ("The Terminator," ''Aliens") is 63. Singer-guitarist Daniel Ash (Love and Rockets, Bauhaus) is 62. Actor Dirk Blocker ("Brooklyn Nine-Nine") is 62. Drummer Bill Berry (R.E.M.) is 61. Actor Wesley Snipes is 57. Country singer Chad Brock is 56. Musician Fatboy Slim is 56. Guitarist Jim Corr of The Corrs is 55. "Harry Potter" author J.K. Rowling is 54. Actor Dean Cain ("Lois and Clark") is 53. Actor Jim True-Frost ("American Odyssey," ''The Wire") is 53. Actor Loren Dean ("Space Cowboys") is 50. Actress Eve Best ("Nurse Jackie") is 48. Actress Annie Parisse ("How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days") is 44. Actor Robert Telfer ("Saved by the Bell") is 42. Country singer Zac Brown of the Zac Brown Band is 41. Actor B.J. Novak ("The Office") is 40. Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is 25. Actor Rico Rodriguez ("Modern Family") is 21.

Aug. 1: Singer Ramblin' Jack Elliott is 88. Blues musician Robert Cray is 66. Singer Michael Penn is 61. Singer Joe Elliott of Def Leppard is 60. Rapper Chuck D of Public Enemy is 59. Guitarist Suzi Gardner of L7 is 59. Rapper Coolio is 56. Singer Adam Duritz of Counting Crows is 55. Country singer George Ducas is 53. Guitarist Charlie Kelley (Buffalo Club) is 51. Actress Jennifer Gareis ("The Bold and the Beautiful") is 49. Actress Tempestt Bledsoe ("The Cosby Show") is 46. Actor Jason Momoa ("Game of Thrones") is 40. Singer Ashley Parker Angel (O-Town) is 38. Actor Taylor Fry ("Kirk," ''Get a Life") is 38. Actor Elijah Kelley (2007's "Hairspray") is 33. Actor James Francis Kelly ("Rocky Balboa") is 30.

Aug. 2: Keyboardist Garth Hudson of The Band is 82. Singer Kathy Lennon of The Lennon Sisters is 76. Actress Joanna Cassidy is 74. Actress Kathryn Harrold is 69. Actor Butch Patrick ("The Munsters") is 66. Music producer and Garbage drummer Butch Vig is 64. Singer Mojo Nixon is 62. Actress Victoria Jackson ("Saturday Night Live") is 60. Actress Apollonia is 60. Actress Cynthia Stevenson ("Men in Trees," ''Hope and Gloria") is 57. Actress Mary-Louise Parker is 55. Director-actor Kevin Smith ("Clerks," ''Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back") is 49. Actor Sam Worthington ("Terminator Salvation") is 43. Actor Edward Furlong is 42. Actress Marci Miller ("Days of Our Lives") is 34. Singer Charli XCX is 27. Actress Hallie Eisenberg is 27.

Aug. 3: Singer Tony Bennett is 93. Actor Martin Sheen is 79. Singer Beverly Lee of The Shirelles is 78. Lifestyle guru Martha Stewart is 78. Bassist B.B. Dickerson of War is 70. Movie director John Landis is 69. Actress JoMarie Payton ("Family Matters") is 69. Actor Jay North ("Dennis the Menace") is 68. Actor John C. McGinley ("Scrubs") is 60. Bassist Lee Rocker (Stray Cats) is 58. Actress Lisa Ann Walter ("Bruce Almighty") is 58. Singer-guitarist James Hetfield of Metallica is 56. Singer Ed Roland of Collective Soul is 56. Actor Isaiah Washington ("Grey's Anatomy," ''Soul Food") is 56. Keyboardist Dean Sams of Lonestar is 53. Guitarist Stephen Carpenter of Deftones is 49. Musician Spinderella of Salt-N-Pepa is 48. Actress Brigid Brannagh ("Army Wives") is 47. Actor Michael Ealy ("Think Like a Man," ''Barbershop") is 46. Violinist Jimmy De Martini of Zac Brown Band is 43. Actress Evangeline Lilly ("Lost") is 40. Actress Mamie Gummer ("The Good Wife") is 36. Singer Holly Arnstein of Dream is 34. Actress Georgina Haig ("Once Upon a Time") is 34. Bassist Brent Kutzle of OneRepublic is 34. Rapper D.R.A.M. is 31.