San Diego plays Miami, looks to build on Paddack’s strong outing

San Diego Padres (46-49, fifth in the NL West) vs. Miami Marlins (35-58, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Thursday, 12 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Dinelson Lamet (0-2, 6.30 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 14 strikeouts) Marlins: Caleb Smith (5-4, 3.46 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 94 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego heads into the matchup fresh off a dominant performance by Chris Paddack. Paddack pitched 7 2/3 innings, giving up one run on one hit with eight strikeouts against Miami.

The Marlins are 17-32 in home games. Miami has hit 75 home runs this season, last in the league. Brian Anderson leads them with 13, averaging one every 25.5 at-bats.

The Padres are 23-22 on the road. San Diego has slugged .429 this season. Hunter Renfroe leads the team with a mark of .593. The Padres won the last meeting 3-2. Chris Paddack earned his sixth victory and Austin Hedges went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Trevor Richards took his 11th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anderson leads the Marlins with 33 extra base hits and is slugging .426. Garrett Cooper is 10-for-36 with a double, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Renfroe leads the Padres with 27 home runs and has 49 RBIs. Manny Machado is 10-for-40 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .257 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored by four runs

Padres: 4-6, .234 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Pablo Lopez: 10-day IL (shoulder), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (forearm), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 60-day IL (concussion).

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: 10-day IL (forearm), Robert Stock: 10-day IL (bicep), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 60-day IL (quad).