Chicago plays New York, looks to build on Giolito’s solid showing

New York Mets (52-55, fourth in the NL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (46-59, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Thursday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Zack Wheeler (7-6, 4.71 ERA) White Sox: Dylan Cease (1-3, 6.86 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a strong showing by Lucas Giolito. Giolito went seven innings, giving up one run on three hits with nine strikeouts against New York.

The White Sox are 27-27 in home games. Chicago is averaging 3.9 RBIs per game this season. Jose Abreu leads the team with 73 total runs batted in.

The Mets have gone 24-35 away from home. New York hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .320 this season, led by Jeff McNeil with a mark of .388. The Mets won the last meeting 4-2. Justin Wilson recorded his second victory and Michael Conforto went 1-for-3 with two RBIs for New York. Alex Colome registered his second loss for Chicago.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abreu leads the White Sox with 73 RBIs and is batting .261. Yoan Moncada is 8-for-30 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

McNeil leads the Mets with 118 hits and is batting .331. Conforto is 12-for-40 with two doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 2-8, .206 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Mets: 8-2, .238 batting average, 2.67 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

White Sox Injuries: Carlos Rodon: 60-day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Kelvin Herrera: 10-day IL (oblique), Ryan Burr: 60-day IL (elbow), Manny Banuelos: 10-day IL (shoulder), Yoan Moncada: 10-day IL (hamstring).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: 60-day IL (elbow), Dominic Smith: 10-day IL (foot), Brandon Nimmo: 10-day IL (neck), Juan Lagares: day-to-day (illness), Yoenis Cespedes: 60-day IL (heels), Jed Lowrie: 60-day IL (knee).