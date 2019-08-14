New York faces off against Atlanta in division play

New York Mets (61-58, third in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (71-50, first in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Steven Matz (7-7, 4.49 ERA) Braves: Dallas Keuchel (3-5, 4.83 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will host New York in a matchup of division rivals.

The Braves are 31-20 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta has slugged .460, good for second in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a .568 slugging percentage, including 59 extra-base hits and 29 home runs.

The Mets are 29-26 against NL East Division opponents. New York's lineup has 176 home runs this season, Pete Alonso leads them with 38 homers. The Braves won the last meeting 5-3. Max Fried secured his 14th victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-5 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Zack Wheeler registered his seventh loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the Braves with 34 home runs and is slugging .545. Freeman is 15-for-36 with a double, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jeff McNeil leads the Mets with 133 hits and is batting .335. Wilson Ramos has 13 hits and is batting .419 over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .277 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Mets: 8-2, .278 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Braves Injuries: Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Dansby Swanson: (foot).

Mets Injuries: Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).