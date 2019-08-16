Fire at Frank Lloyd Wright home causes $100,000 damage

Authorities say a fire at a Cincinnati home designed by famed American architect Frank Lloyd Wright caused about $100,000 in damage.

Fire officials say the blaze was contained to a front room that was heavily damaged and that there is smoke damage throughout the home.

No one was injured in the fire discovered Thursday night while the owners were out of town. The cause is being investigated.

The home known as the Boulter House sold in March for $630,000.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports that its former owners spent about 15 years restoring the house to its original design and adding modern updates.

It's one of three homes in Cincinnati designed by Wright.