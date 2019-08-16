Marty Brennaman 1st broadcaster In Reds Hall of Fame

Long-time Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman will become the first inductee into the team's Hall of Fame who is not a player, manager or general manager.

The team announced Friday it will honor Brennaman in April. He said in January he'll retire after this season — his 46th with the franchise.

Plans include a series of special events in September for what officials called the "Month of Marty." He'll be the solo inductee into the Hall of Fame on April 25-26.

The hall's Board of Directors unanimously voted to change the organization's bylaws and allow Brennaman's induction. He says "that means volumes to me."

Brennaman was honored by the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum with the Ford C. Frick Award in 2000.