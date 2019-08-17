Colorado plays Miami, looks to build on Gray’s strong showing

Miami Marlins (45-76, fifth in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (55-67, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Hector Noesi (0-2, 8.18 ERA) Rockies: German Marquez (11-5, 4.75 ERA)

Colorado heads into the matchup after a dominant performance by Jon Gray. Gray pitched eight innings, giving up zero runs and striking out seven.

The Rockies are 31-29 on their home turf. Colorado has slugged .456, good for third in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the club with a .589 slugging percentage, including 63 extra-base hits and 24 home runs.

The Marlins have gone 20-37 away from home. The Miami offense has compiled a .240 batting average as a team this season, last in the National League. Garrett Cooper leads the team with a mark of .284. The Rockies won the last meeting 3-0. Jon Gray earned his 11th victory and Ryan McMahon went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Colorado. Sandy Alcantara took his 11th loss for Miami.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado leads the Rockies with 91 RBIs and is batting .301. Trevor Story is 14-for-41 with five doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 20 home runs and is batting .257. Starlin Castro has 17 hits and is batting .405 over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 3-7, .272 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

Marlins: 3-7, .273 batting average, 6.85 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

Rockies Injuries: Tyler Anderson: (knee), David Dahl: (ankle), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: (back), Drew Steckenrider: (elbow), Pablo Lopez: (shoulder), Tayron Guerrero: (finger), Julian Fernandez: (elbow), JT Riddle: (forearm), Cesar Puello: (hip), Neil Walker: (finger), Miguel Rojas: (hamstring), Chad Wallach: (concussion).