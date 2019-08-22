Polish minister: body of missing wealthy film producer found

A Polish minister says rescuers have found the body of a celebrity businessman who went missing after falling from his motorboat into a lake.

Piotr Wozniak-Starak, 39, who produced some of Poland's most popular movies, hadn't been seen since late Saturday. A search began early Sunday after his empty motorboat was spotted floating on the Kisajno Lake, in northeastern Poland.

Deputy Interior Minister Jaroslaw Zielinski tweeted Thursday to say "Everything indicates that the body of Piotr Wozniak-Starak has been found." He extended condolences to the family.

The U.S.-educated Wozniak-Starak and his wife, a television journalist, have been a flamboyant couple regularly featured in the country's tabloids. His stepfather, Jerzy Starak, is among Poland's richest men, with business chiefly in pharmaceuticals.