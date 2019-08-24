New York plays Atlanta following deGrom’s solid outing

Atlanta Braves (78-52, first in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (67-61, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Saturday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (14-4, 3.84 ERA) Mets: Zack Wheeler (9-7, 4.40 ERA)

LINE: Mets -114; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup fresh off a strong showing by Jacob deGrom. deGrom went seven innings, giving up one run on four hits with 13 strikeouts against Atlanta.

The Mets are 30-28 against the rest of their division. New York is averaging 4.7 RBIs per game this season. Pete Alonso leads the team with 97 total runs batted in.

The Braves are 36-21 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit 205 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 36, averaging one every 14.6 at-bats. The Braves won the last meeting 2-1. Luke Jackson secured his seventh victory and Billy Hamilton went 1-for-2 with an RBI for Atlanta. Jeurys Familia registered his second loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alonso leads the Mets with 68 extra base hits and is slugging .590. Michael Conforto is 8-for-40 with a double, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for New York.

Freddie Freeman leads the Braves with 64 extra base hits and is slugging .571. Josh Donaldson is 12-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 6-4, .294 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Braves: 8-2, .233 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Mets Injuries: Marcus Stroman: (hamstring), Drew Smith: (elbow), Jacob Rhame: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Dominic Smith: (foot), Brandon Nimmo: (neck), Yoenis Cespedes: (heels), Jeff McNeil: (hamstring), Jed Lowrie: (knee), Robinson Cano: (hamstring).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Darren O'Day: (forearm), Grant Dayton: (toe), Austin Riley: (knee), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Dansby Swanson: (foot), Brian McCann: (knee).