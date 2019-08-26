Los Angeles takes on San Diego in division play

Los Angeles Dodgers (86-46, first in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (60-69, fourth in the NL West)

San Diego; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Dustin May (1-2, 4.26 ERA) Padres: Eric Lauer (6-8, 4.48 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego will host Los Angeles in a matchup of division foes.

The Padres are 24-27 against the rest of their division. San Diego is slugging .425 as a unit. Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the club with a .590 slugging percentage, including 41 extra-base hits and 22 home runs.

The Dodgers are 36-18 against teams from the NL West. Los Angeles' team on-base percentage of .336 is fifth in the MLB. Cody Bellinger leads the club with an OBP of .391.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 51 extra base hits and is batting .231. Eric Hosmer is 10-for-38 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 42 home runs and has 100 RBIs. Max Muncy is 7-for-29 with a double, five home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .220 batting average, 3.83 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Dodgers: 5-5, .237 batting average, 4.71 ERA

Padres Injuries: Adam Warren: (forearm), Robert Stock: (bicep), Garrett Richards: (elbow), Jacob Nix: (elbow), Adrian Morejon: (shoulder), Aaron Loup: (elbow), Brett Kennedy: (shoulder), Carl Edwards Jr.: (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: (knee), Jose Castillo: (finger), Franchy Cordero: (quad), Fernando Tatis Jr.: (back), Ian Kinsler: (neck).

Dodgers Injuries: Ross Stripling: (neck), Rich Hill: (left forearm), Dylan Floro: (intercostal), Scott Alexander: (forearm), Alex Verdugo: (back), Tyler White: (upper back), Kristopher Negron: (neck), David Freese: (hamstring).