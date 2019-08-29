Late jazz great Marcus Belgrave to get Detroit street

Late jazz trumpeting great Marcus Belgrave will be honored with a downtown Detroit street ceremonially renamed in his honor.

Belgrave's name will grace John R where it meets Madison Avenue, which takes the name "Aretha Franklin Boulevard." Belgrave, who died in 2015, played with Franklin early on.

The sign will be unveiled Thursday before the launch of the Detroit Jazz Festival.

Singer Joan Belgrave says in a statement she worked on the effort on behalf of her late husband. She sees the sign as a visual reminder of his legacy for those "whose lives he touched."

Belgrave came to Detroit in 1962 and became a Motown studio musician, and later co-founded Tribe Records. He was a professor or visiting artist at numerous institutions, including Detroit-area schools and Michigan State University.