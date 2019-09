Entertainment ‘Charlotte’s Web’ set to open at Columbus State University September 03, 2019 08:31 AM

The Columbus State University Department of Theatre opens its production of “Charlotte’s Web” Sept. 5 at the Riverside Theatre Complex in downtown Columbus. Shows are scheduled for Sept. 5-7 at 10 a.m., Sept. 6-7 at 7:30 p.m., and Sept. 8 at 2 p.m.