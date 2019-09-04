Connecticut Sun star raising money for her native Bahamas

Connecticut Sun forward Jonquel Jones is raising money for her native Bahamas after the destruction from Hurricane Dorian.

Jones has set up a page on the crowdfunding site GoFundMe , hoping to raise $50,000 for the archipelago. She donated $10,000 and the page had just under $20,000 in donations early Thursday.

In a video posted to the page, the player said her family is OK and "in a good situation."

Jones said she and the other organizers of the page are deciding which relief organizations will receive the funds.

Jones moved from the Bahamas when she was 14. She recently wrote about her experiences there for The Players Tribune , including having the roof of her home peeled back by Hurricane Wilma in 2005 and finding fish swimming in her living room.

Jones and the Sun (22-9) have clinched a WNBA playoff spot. They host the Dallas Wings on Wednesday night.