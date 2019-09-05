PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 8/31/19

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. "A Better Man" by Louise Penny (Minotaur)

2. "The Girl Who Lived Twice" by David Lagercrantz (Knopf)

3. "The Dark Side" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

4. "The Inn" by James Patterson with Candace Fox (Little, Brown)

5. "One Good Deed" by David Baldacci (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "The Turn of the Key" by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

7. "The Nickel Boys" by Colson Whitehead (Doubleday)

8. "Outfox" by Sandra Brown (Grand Central Publishing)

9. "The Silent Patient" by Alex Michaelides (Celadon)

10. "The Bitterroots" by C.J. Box (Minotaur)

11. "Old Bones" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child (Grand Central Publishing)

12. "The Last Widow" by Karin Slaughter (William Morrow)

13. "Under Currents" by Nora Roberts (St. Martin's Press)

14. "Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: Black Spire" by Delilah Dawson (Del Rey)

15. "The New Girl" by Daniel Silva (Harper)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. "Radicals, Resistance and Revenge" by Jeanine Pirro (Center Street)

2. "Becoming" by Michelle Obama (Crown)

3. "It's Not Supposed to Be This Way" by Lysa TerKeurst (Thomas Nelson)

4. "Girl, Stop Apologizing" by Rachel Hollis (HarperCollins Leadership)

5. "Thank You For My Service" by Mat Best, Ross Patterson and Nils Parker (Bantam)

6. "Dare to Lead" by Brene Brown (Random House)

7. "The Pioneers" by David McCullough (Simon & Schuster)

8. "How to Be an Antiracist" by Ibram X. Kendi (One World)

9. "Unfreedom of the Press" by Mark R. Levin (Threshold Editions)

10. "Everything Is F*cked" by Mark Manson (Harper)

11. "Three Women" by Lisa Taddeo (Avid Reader)

12. "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone" by Lori Gottlieb (HMH)

13. "Trick Mirror" by Jia Tolentino (Random House)

14. "Atomic Habits" by James Clear (Avery)

15. "Stay Sexy & Don't Get Murdered" by Kilgariff/Hardstark (Forge)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. "Hot Shot" by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

2. "The Reckoning" by John Grisham (Dell)

3. "Red War" by Vince Flynn and Kyle Mills (Pocket)

4. "Too Soon to Die" by Lisa Jackson (Zebra)

5. "Shadow Tyrants" by Cussler/Morrison (G.P. Putnam's Sons)

6. "Turning Point" by Danielle Steel (Dell)

7. "Willing to Die" by Lisa Jackson (Kensington)

8. "Laughter in the Rain" by Debbie Macomber (Harlequin)

9. "Juror ‥3" by Patterson/Allen (Vision)

10. "Connections in Death" by J.D. Robb (St. Martin's Press)

11. "Just His Luck" by B.J. Daniels (HQN)

12. "Promise, Texas" by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

13. "Crucible" by James Rollins (William Morrow)

14. "Sapphire Flames " by Ilona Andrews (Avon)

15. "Where There's Fire, There's Smoke" by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. "The Tattooist of Auschwitz" by Heather Morris (Harper)

2. "The Art of Racing in the Rain" (movie tie-in) by Garth Stein (Harper Paperbacks)

3. "The Warning" by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

4. "Before We Were Yours" by Lisa Wingate (Ballantine)

5. "The Whole Truth" by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

6. "Little Fires Everywhere" by Celeste Ng (Penguin)

7. "Born a Crime" by Trevor Noah (Random/Spiegel & Grau)

8. "The Woman in the Window" by A.J. Finn (William Morrow)

9. "Official SAT Study Guide (2020 Edition)" (College Board)

10. "The Overstory" by Richard Powers (Norton)

11. "It" (movie tie-in) by Stephen King (Scribner)

12. "The Vagina Bible" by Jen Gunter (Citadel)

13. "There There" by Tommy Orange (Vintage)

14. "The Official ACT Prep Guide (2019-2020)" (Wiley)

15. "The Lost Girls of Paris" by Pam Jenoff (Park Row)

Copyright 5/8 2019 Publishers Weekly, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2019 NPD Group.