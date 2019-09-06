New York City FC plays New England on 4-game win streak

New England Revolution (10-9-9, sixth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York City FC (14-5-8, second in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York City FC is looking to keep a four-game win streak alive when it hosts New England.

New York City FC is 8-3-6 against Eastern Conference teams. New York City FC ranks fourth in the MLS with 149 shots on goal, averaging 5.5 per game. New York City FC is also third in MLS play with 51 goals.

The Revolution are 4-8-6 against Eastern Conference opponents. Carles Gil is third in MLS action with 10 assists. New England has 32 assists.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maxi Moralez has seven goals and 11 assists for New York City FC. Heber has eight goals over the last 10 games for New York City FC.

Gil has nine goals and 10 assists for New England. Gustavo Bou has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: New York City FC: 7-3-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.5 assists, 6.2 shots on goal and 5.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

New England: 5-1-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.7 assists, 5.5 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.2 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: New York City FC: Ebenezer Ofori (injured), James Sands (injured), Joe Scally (injured), Ismael Tajouri (injured).

New England: Edgar Castillo (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).