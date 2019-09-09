Parker stays with Turner Sports after being courted by ESPN

Los Angeles Sparks' Candace Parker, right, passes the ball while defended by Minnesota Lynx's Napheesa Collier during the second half of a WNBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. AP Photo

Candace Parker is remaining with Turner Sports after being sought by ESPN.

Parker has signed a multiyear deal with Turner, where she will remain part of the network's NBA and NCAA Tournament coverage. She joined Turner for NCAA Tournament coverage in 2018 before expanding into NBA commentary last season.

Parker will have an integral role in TNT's Tuesday night telecasts and will co-host a new podcast with Kristen Ledlow. She will also contribute analysis to NBA TV, a Turner property.

Parker's main concern right now though is leading the Los Angeles Sparks in the WNBA playoffs. She is averaging 11.2 points for the third-seeded Sparks.