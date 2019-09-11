Phillies face off against the Braves in division play

Atlanta Braves (90-56, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (75-69, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Dallas Keuchel (7-5, 3.47 ERA) Phillies: Zach Eflin (8-11, 4.31 ERA)

LINE: Braves -137; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: NL East rivals Philadelphia and Atlanta will play on Wednesday.

The Phillies are 31-32 against NL East teams. The Philadelphia offense has compiled a .248 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .284.

The Braves are 42-23 against division opponents. Atlanta has a team on-base percentage of .333, good for third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the team with a mark of .385. The Phillies won the last meeting 6-5. Blake Parker earned his third victory and Corey Dickerson went 2-for-4 with two home runs and three RBIs for Philadelphia. Max Fried took his fifth loss for Atlanta.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 102 RBIs and is batting .254. J.T. Realmuto has 12 hits and is batting .375 over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Freeman leads the Braves with 170 hits and has 117 RBIs. Ozzie Albies has 11 hits and is batting .297 over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .246 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Braves: 8-2, .239 batting average, 3.74 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (toe), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Alex Jackson: (knee).