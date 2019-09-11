Authorities: Man posted videos of couple to porn website

Authorities say a Pennsylvania man posted sexual videos of a couple on a pornography website without the couple's permission.

Shawn Krumm is charged with unlawful dissemination of an intimate image. The 37-year-old Bethlehem man declined comment on the allegations.

Authorities say the couple contacted police on Sept. 4. It's not clear when the videos were posted, how many were uploaded or how the couple learned they were on the website.

The couple told authorities that they never consented to the videos being posted and said both of their faces could be seen in the videos.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It wasn't clear Wednesday if the videos have been removed from the website.