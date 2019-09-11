Pats’ Brown expected to practice, status vs. Miami unclear

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes questions from reporters about wide receiver Antonio Brown during a media availability before NFL football practice, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. AP Photo

Patriots coach Bill Belichick says he expects Antonio Brown to practice with the team for the first time on Wednesday afternoon, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.

Belichick declined to comment on additional questions about Brown, including his status for Sunday's game at Miami. He deferred to the Patriots' statement late Tuesday in which they said they were aware of the lawsuit and "take these allegations very seriously."

Brown has denied the allegations. Darren Heitner, a lawyer representing Brown, told The Associated Press his client plans to countersue. The NFL has declined to comment but will be opening an investigation into the matter.

Brown was originally traded from Pittsburgh to Oakland in the offseason. But a bizarre foot injury, fights with the NFL over his helmet, skipping practices, multiple fines, a run-in with Raiders general manager Mike Mayock and his social media posts ultimately led to the decision to release him.

He agreed to a deal with the defending Super Bowl champions hours after the Raiders granted his request and let him go.