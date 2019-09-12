Braves hit the road against the Phillies in division play

Atlanta Braves (91-56, first in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (75-70, fourth in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Thursday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Julio Teheran (10-8, 3.31 ERA) Phillies: Drew Smyly (4-6, 6.20 ERA)

LINE: Braves -127; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia will host Atlanta in a meeting of division rivals.

The Phillies are 31-33 against opponents from the NL East. Philadelphia has a collective on-base percentage of .317, led by Rhys Hoskins with a mark of .368.

The Braves are 43-23 against opponents from the NL East. Atlanta's team on-base percentage of .333 is third in the National League. Freddie Freeman leads the club with an OBP of .386. The Braves won the last meeting 3-1. Dallas Keuchel secured his eighth victory and Tyler Flowers went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Atlanta. Zach Eflin registered his 12th loss for Philadelphia.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Harper leads the Phillies with 31 home runs and has 102 RBIs. J.T. Realmuto is 12-for-32 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

Freeman leads the Braves with 117 RBIs and is batting .305. Josh Donaldson is 7-for-29 with a double, four home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.71 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Braves: 8-2, .225 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Phillies Injuries: David Robertson: (elbow), Edubray Ramos: (shoulder), Juan Nicasio: (shoulder), Pat Neshek: (hamstring), Adam Morgan: (hip), Tommy Hunter: (forearm), Jerad Eickhoff: (finger), Seranthony Dominguez: (elbow), Jake Arrieta: (elbow), Victor Arano: (elbow), Roman Quinn: (groin), Andrew McCutchen: (knee), Corey Dickerson: (foot).

Braves Injuries: Jacob Webb: (elbow), Grant Dayton: (toe), Nick Markakis: (wrist), Ender Inciarte: (hamstring), Johan Camargo: (knee), Alex Jackson: (knee).