Badgley Mischka evokes an island flair at NY Fashion Week

Fashion from the Badgley Mischka collection is modeled during New York Fashion Week, Wednesday Sept. 11, 2019. AP Photo

All that was missing was the sand at the Badgley Mischka spring/summer show that featured floral prints, bathing suits and evening gowns with an island flair.

Designers Mark Badgley and James Mischka often take inspiration from their travels and classic icons. This collection combines both.

The designers say they were inspired by actress Claudette Colbert who along with other ex-pats brought Hollywood glamour to Barbados and other islands in the 1940s and 50s.

The show opened Wednesday with a series of light green dresses and suits printed with oversized flowers in bright oranges, reds and pinks. Some included beading and sparkly belts that heightened the tropical look.

The company said it would donate 10% of all online sales Wednesday to the Red Cross to help those affected by the storm.