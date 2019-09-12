‘Let Me Die’ to premiere at Opera Philadelphia’s annual fest

This undated image released by Opera Philadelphia shows soprano Veronica Chapman-Smith, standing left, and mezzo Natalie Levin, kneeling, along with performance artist Joseph Keckler during a rehearsal of his original piece "Let Me Die" to be performed as part of Opera Philadelphia's annual festival. Dominic Mercier

There's a lot of dying in Joseph Keckler's performance piece premiering at Opera Philadelphia's third annual festival. In fact there's little else.

Keckler has put together a compilation of his favorite operatic death scenes — from "Aida" to "Madame Butterfly" to "Romeo and Juliet" — for a rapid-fire 80-minute show. He says he thought it would be interesting to "put all these deaths together, since it's the event that people wait for in opera."

He is calling his show "Let Me Die."

The festival also offers the world premiere of "Denis and Katya" by Philip Venables and Ted Huffman, as well as Handel's "Semele" and Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges." It opens September 18 and runs through September 29.