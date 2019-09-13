New England visits Orlando City SC in conference play

New England Revolution (10-10-9, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Orlando City SC (9-13-8, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Orlando, Florida; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The New England Revolution visit Orlando City SC in Eastern Conference action.

Orlando City SC is 5-9-5 in conference matchups. Orlando City SC ranks eighth in the MLS allowing 41 goals.

The Revolution are 4-9-6 in Eastern Conference games. New England is 6-3-0 in one-goal games.

The teams play Saturday for the second time this season. New England won the last meeting 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nani leads Orlando City SC with 10 goals. Tesho Akindele has three goals over the last 10 games for Orlando City SC.

Carles Gil has nine goals and 10 assists for New England. Gustavo Bou has six goals over the last 10 games for the Revolution.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orlando City SC: 2-4-4, averaging 0.9 goals, 0.6 assists, 3.2 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

New England: 4-2-4, averaging two goals, 1.6 assists, 5.2 shots on goal and 3.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Orlando City SC: Will Johnson, Jhegson Mendez, Carlos Ascues (injured), Kamal Miller, Mauricio Pereyra (injured), Joao Moutinho (injured).

New England: Edgar Castillo (injured), Teal Bunbury (injured).