Man sentenced to life for shooting of St. Louis rapper

A 37-year-old St. Louis man has been sentenced to life in prison for a fatal shooting during the taping of a rap video.

Daniel Williams was sentenced Friday to seven years for second-degree assault plus life in prison for armed criminal action in the November 2017 death of 21-year-old Chazz Bridges.

Prosecutors say Williams shot Bridges twice in the head and shot at two others who were taping the video.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that a jury convicted him in April of assault and armed criminal action but could not reach a verdict on first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges. In July, Williams was found not guilty of those charges.

Williams testified that he shot Bridges in self-defense because he thought Bridges cocked the hammer of a handgun.