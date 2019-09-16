Kanye West brings ‘Sunday Service’ to Georgia

FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2018, file photo, Kanye West attends the Ralph Lauren 50th Anniversary Event held at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park during New York Fashion Week in New York. West brought his collection of choir singers and musicians to an Atlanta-area megachurch for his religious popup performance called “Sunday Service.” News outlets reported West visited New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, drawing a large group of parishioners and celebrities. West’s popup group has made various appearances on Sundays since January including a stop in Dayton, Ohio at a benefit event supporting the community affected by the mass shooting. Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision

Rapper Kanye West brought his collection of choir singers and musicians to an Atlanta-area megachurch for his religious popup performance called "Sunday Service."

News outlets report West visited New Birth Missionary Baptist Church on Sunday drawing a large group of parishioners and celebrities including rappers T.I. and 2 Chainz.

The rapper's wife, Kim Kardashian West, on the ABC daytime show "The View" said West's "Sunday Services" is a musical ministry and Christian service that discusses Jesus and God.

The church's Instagram stories show West performing "Father Stretch my Hands," and a gospel set to the tune of Ginuwine's "So Anxious."

West's popup group has made various appearances on Sundays since January including a stop in Dayton, Ohio at a benefit event supporting the community affected by the mass shooting .