Everything you need to know about the Tri-City Latino Festival in Columbus

Columbus is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with the Tri-City Latino Festival.

The festival’s goal is to celebrate Latin cultures from all around the world, according to Visit Columbus.

The free Latino festival will feature local and international performers, shops, a kids zone, food, art and music. Performers include Bonny Cepeda, Sexy Nay and Raulin Rosendo.

The event will be held from 8 a.m.-10 p.m Sept. 21 at the Columbus Civic Center, 400 4th Street.

The festival celebrated its five-year milestone in 2017, according to L-E reports.

National Hispanic Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

