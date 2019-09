Entertainment ‘Peter and the Starcatcher’ takes center stage at CSU’s Riverside Theatre Complex September 26, 2019 09:05 AM

The Columbus State University Theatre Department production of ‘Peter and the Starcatcher” opens Sept. 27 at CSU’s Riverside Theatre Complex. It's based on the 2004 children’s novel “Peter and the Starcatchers” by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson.