Astros visit the Angels in division play

Houston Astros (106-55, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (72-89, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (19-5, 2.52 ERA) Angels: Dillon Peters (4-3, 4.72 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Division rivals Los Angeles and Houston will play on Sunday.

The Angels are 30-45 against opponents from the AL West. Los Angeles has slugged .421 this season. Mike Trout leads the club with a .647 slugging percentage, including 74 extra-base hits and 45 home runs.

The Astros are 55-20 against division opponents. Houston has a team on-base percentage of .350, good for first in the American League. Alex Bregman leads the team with a mark of .419. The Astros won the last meeting 6-3. Justin Verlander earned his 21st victory and Jose Altuve went 3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Luke Bard registered his third loss for Los Angeles.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Fletcher leads the Angels with 172 hits and has 49 RBIs. Kevan Smith is 9-for-32 with two doubles, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Bregman leads the Astros with 41 home runs home runs and is slugging .591. George Springer is 5-for-29 with three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .216 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Astros: 8-2, .231 batting average, 2.43 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Angels Injuries: Felix Pena: (knee), Griffin Canning: (elbow), Cam Bedrosian: (forearm), Jaime Barria: (toe), Justin Upton: (knee), Mike Trout: (foot), Brian Goodwin: (back), Luis Rengifo: (hand), Zack Cozart: (shoulder), Shohei Ohtani: (knee), Max Stassi: (hip).

Astros Injuries: Aaron Sanchez: (pectoral), Collin McHugh: (undisclosed), Lance McCullers Jr.: (elbow), Carlos Correa: (back).