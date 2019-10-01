The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending September 29, 2019:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. NBA 2K20, 2K

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

7. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Procreate Pocket, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

10. True Skate, True Axis

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. Super Mario Run, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

3. Gmail - Email by Google, Google LLC

4. TikTok - Make Your Day, TikTok Inc.

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

7. i Peel Good, Lion Studios

8. Square Bird., MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD

9. Arlo, Arlo Technologies Inc.

10. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 5, Time Base Technology Limited

5. XtraMath, XtraMath

6. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi Limited

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. NBA 2K20, 2K

9. SimpleRockets 2, Jundroo, LLC

10. Amazing Frog?, FAYJU

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Mario Kart Tour, Nintendo Co., Ltd.

2. i Peel Good, Lion Studios

3. Square Bird., MOONEE PUBLISHING LTD

4. Rope Rescue! - Unique Puzzle, Coda Platform Limited

5. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google LLC

6. Color Saw 3D, Good Job Games

7. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

8. Dinosaur Rampage, Geisha Tokyo Inc.

9. Sand Balls, SayGames LLC

10. Amazon Prime Video, AMZN Mobile LLC