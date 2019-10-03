Police: Power tool used to vandalize ‘America’s Stonehenge’

Police in New Hampshire say it appears someone used a power tool to vandalize a stone at group of rock configurations called “America’s Stonehenge.”

WMUR-TV reports the vandalism was reported to the Salem police Sunday by the property’s owners.

Police said a cross also was found near the vandalized stone. They believe the person or persons involved were trying to reenact a scene in a fictional book that features America’s Stonehenge.

Salem police are asking for anyone with information about what happened to contact them.

America’s Stonehenge, which features cave-like, granite enclosures, has drawn believers who say it's a thousand or more years old, and skeptics who say the evidence suggests it was the work of a 19th century shoemaker.