San Jose plays Anaheim for division matchup

San Jose Sharks (0-2-0, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (1-0-0, third in the Pacific Division)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose takes on Anaheim in a matchup of Pacific Division teams.

Anaheim finished 35-37-10 overall and 21-23-6 in Western Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Ducks scored 36 power play goals with a 17.0% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

San Jose went 46-27-9 overall and 32-14-4 in Western Conference action in the 2018-19 season. The Sharks averaged 3.5 goals and 6.2 assists per game last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Ducks Injuries: None listed.

Sharks Injuries: Jacob Middleton: day to day (undisclosed), Kevin Labanc: day to day (upper body), Timo Meier: day to day (upper body).