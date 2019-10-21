Elementary school marks 100 years of artistic history

In this Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 photo, Gyöngy Laky poses for a photo with the mural her mother, Zeta Laky, painted in 1951 in the cafeteria at Wilson Elementary in Oklahoma City, Okla. Throughout its 100-year history, Wilson Elementary has woven art into the fabric of its legacy. Chris Landsberger

Throughout its 100-year history, Wilson Elementary has woven art into the fabric of its legacy.

Emphasis on the arts has inspired the lessons taught in classrooms, the images decorating school walls and music ringing through the hallways.

The Oklahoma City school's arts integration curriculum blends music, visual arts and drama into its classes, regardless of the subject matter. As the school reflects on its 100th anniversary this weekend, the influence of artistic expression shines unmistakably through its history.

Wilson invited alumni, families and community members back for an assembly and a cake-cutting ceremony last week to commemorate its centennial.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

"Wilson is not just the students and the staff and the parents and the community we have now," Principal Margaret Simpson told The Oklahoman . "It's all the ones that built that solid foundation in arts integration, beginning even way before we became an arts integration school."

The arts integration program was established at Wilson in 1998, but the school's artistic roots run far deeper. Original artwork has decorated hallways and classrooms for decades — just as early administrators intended.

When the school received a framed mural from Oklahoma City artist Audre Yates in 1934, Principal J. Carl Conner said he planned to hang more original art in the school.

"This is only the beginning, only the beginning," he told The Oklahoman that year.

Conner stuck to his word. Students at Wilson so thoroughly enjoyed Yates' painting that the school commissioned her to paint a second mural. Both paintings still hang in the school, taking up the length of an entire hallway.

A third mural has remained in the cafeteria since 1951. Hungarian and Polish artist Zyta Laky volunteered to paint a wall while two of her children attended the school.

Her daughter, Gyongy Laky, stood at the foot of her stepladder as the mural took shape.

Laky, of San Francisco, followed in her mother's footsteps and became a celebrated artist herself. She has sculptures permanently installed at The Smithsonian's Renwick Museum of American Art, among a collection of other museums.

Laky this month visited Wilson for the first time in 67 years. Seeing the mural brought tears to her eyes as it evoked memories of her mother's positive spirit.

"One of the things I noticed that makes me feel as if she's in the room with us is that it's still very vibrant," Laky said. "Also, that it seems positive. The road welcoming you in or saying to the kids, 'Here's your road to your next life,' and the mountains which I know she loved.

"To see it looking so vibrant as if she painted it yesterday, they've taken very good care of it."

The Laky family lived across the street from Wilson after fleeing Europe following World War II. Laky was born in 1944 in Hungary before her family escaped into Austria and then to the United States.

Oklahoma City became their first independent home in America in 1950. They moved out of state in 1952.

Laky said Wilson opened its arms to her family and showed an early dedication to the arts.

"I think the arts integration came a little later, but I think that flavor and that interest was here from the beginning and that's why this mural happened," Laky said. "From probably very early on there was that idea that arts are important to life."

However, the school's priority on arts and music could trace back even earlier.

A record of Wilson's first Parent-Teacher Association meeting in 1919 shows the group's first act was to purchase a Victrola record player and records for the school.

Amy Sergent found a paper record of the meeting among the piles of Wilson archives that fill her home in the Heritage Hills neighborhood. Sergent was once was a student and later a parent and PTA president at Wilson, which has educated the Mesta Park and Heritage Hills neighborhoods since it opened in 1919.

Sergent and her husband, Dean, have been involved since 1997 at the school, where they sent their three sons and established the current sports programs. Both now serve on the board of Wilson Arts Inc., a nonprofit that raises funds for the elementary school.

When alumni and families return for the 100th anniversary, each person will make up a piece of the school's lengthy legacy, Sergent said.

"Just celebrating the 100th (anniversary), you help people know that you're a part of the story just like the murals (and) the artists," she said. "Everybody has a story. You're part of the story of this school, and we value that."

___

Information from: The Oklahoman, http://www.newsok.com

This is an AP Weekend Member Exchange shared by The Oklahoman