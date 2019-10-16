Entertainment
Country artists bring tears, prayers to CMT awards show
Country music artists cried together and prayed together at an emotional CMT Artists of the Year awards show on Wednesday that reflected the tight-knit community of artists who supported each other through success and loss.
One of the night's honorees, Kane Brown, cried as he dedicated the award to his 27-year-old drummer, Kenny Dixon, who died in a car accident over the weekend. Country singer Thomas Rhett, also an honoree, used his acceptance speech to lead the audience in a prayer for the families of Brown and Dixon.
And Reba McEntire, who was given artist of a lifetime, told Rhett it took guts to lead a prayer on live television. Other honorees included Dan + Shay, Luke Combs, Carrie Underwood and Ashley McBryde.
Comments