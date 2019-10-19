IU-Kokomo’s ‘Phoenix’ sculpture gets facelift after 54 years

A bird-like sculpture that's been a fixture at the Indiana University-Kokomo campus since 1965 has gotten a much-needed face-lift.

Decades of exposure to the elements had left the sculpture known as "The Phoenix" riddled with cracks that marred the stainless steel, epoxy and fiberglass artwork.

But the Kokomo Tribune reports that a Detroit restoration company called Venus Bronze Works recently spent a week restoring the sculpture.

The campus' physical facilities director, John Sarber, says the sculpture now looks "brand new." Its restoration was financed by money set aside for art restoration during IU's bicentennial celebration.

The sculpture was designed and built by Robert Hamilton, a firefighter who took classes at the campus. It was installed outside IU-Kokomo's Main Building in 1965 and has long been an iconic campus fixture.