Memphis plays Brooklyn for out-of-conference contest

Brooklyn Nets (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (0-2, 13th in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

Memphis and Brooklyn meet in non-conference action.

Memphis finished 33-49 overall a season ago while going 21-20 at home. The Grizzlies averaged 103.5 points per game while shooting 45% from the field and 34.2% from behind the arc last season.

Brooklyn went 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 19-22 on the road during the 2018-19 season. The Nets averaged 6.6 steals, 4.1 blocks and 15.1 turnovers per game last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Grizzlies Injuries: Brandon Clarke: day to day (back soreness), Josh Jackson: out (not with team), Andre Iguodala: out (undisclosed).

Nets Injuries: Kevin Durant: out (achilles).