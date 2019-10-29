Actress Gugu Mbatha-Raw dazzles with sheer variety of jobs

Gugu Mbatha-Raw attends the LA Premiere of "Motherless Brooklyn," at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Los Angeles. Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision

Sometimes it seems like Gugu Mbatha-Raw is playing some crazy version of showbiz Bingo.

This is a woman who has assembled an astonishing variety of roles in her 36 years. Big-budget Hollywood blockbuster? Sure, "A Wrinkle in Time." What about an 18th-century English drama? Of course, "Belle." Any romantic comedies? Check out "Larry Crowne"

She's been on Broadway, in Shakespeare's "Hamlet" no less. And a classic Disney musical with "Beauty and the Beast." Sci-fi? Of course, look at "Cloverfield Paradox." Voicing a puppet? Check out "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance."

The actress has a clutch of projects coming out this fall and they're typically diverse — the film noir feature "Motherless Brooklyn," the flagship Apple TV Plus streaming drama "The Morning Show" and the searing indie film "Farming."