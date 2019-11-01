Islanders play the Lightning on 7-game win streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (6-4-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. New York Islanders (8-3-0, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: New York will try to build upon its seven-game win streak with a victory against Tampa Bay.

The Islanders are 4-2-0 against conference opponents. New York has given up six power-play goals, stopping 80.6% of opponent opportunities.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Lightning are 4-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay ranks fourth in the league shooting 11.2% and averaging 3.4 goals on 30.6 shots per game.

The teams face off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Nelson leads the Islanders with 10 points, scoring four goals and collecting six assists. Josh Bailey has totaled four goals and five assists over the last 10 games for New York.

Mikhail Sergachev leads the Lightning with eight total assists and has collected 8 points. Steven Stamkos has four goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 5-3-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.7 assists, 4.6 penalties and 10.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Islanders: 8-2-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.2 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Islanders Injuries: None listed.

Lightning Injuries: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower-body).