Minnesota plays St. Louis, seeks 4th straight home win

St. Louis Blues (8-3-3, first in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (4-9-0, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts St. Louis trying to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Wild are 0-6-0 against division opponents. Minnesota has scored eight power-play goals, converting on 17.8% of chances.

The Blues are 3-0-0 against opponents in the Central Division. St. Louis ranks eighth in the NHL shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.1 goals on 28.6 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Oct. 30, St. Louis won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Staal leads the Wild with 9 points, scoring four goals and registering five assists. Jordan Greenway has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

David Perron has collected 15 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling eight assists for the Blues. Brayden Schenn has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 5-3-2, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.5 assists, four penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.8 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Wild: 4-6-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: None listed.

Blues Injuries: None listed.