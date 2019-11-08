Indiana plays Detroit, aims for 4th straight home win

Detroit Pistons (4-5, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Indiana Pacers (4-4, seventh in the Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

Indiana heads into a matchup with Detroit after winning three consecutive home games.

Indiana went 48-34 overall and 33-19 in Eastern Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Pacers averaged 8.7 steals, 4.9 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

Detroit went 8-8 in Central Division games and 15-26 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Pistons averaged 107.0 points per game while shooting 44% from the field and 34.8% from deep last season.

Indiana and Detroit square off for the third time this season. The Pistons won 96-94 in the previous matchup between these two teams on Oct. 28. Christian Wood led Detroit with 19 points and 12 rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis led Indiana with 21 points and 14 rebounds.

Pacers Injuries: Edmond Sumner: out (hand), Victor Oladipo: out (ruptured right quadricep tendon), Jeremy Lamb: out (ankle), Goga Bitadze: out (concussion), Myles Turner: day to day (sprained right ankle).

Pistons Injuries: Derrick Rose: out (hamstring), Blake Griffin: out (hamstring), Tim Frazier: day to day (shoulder), Reggie Jackson: out (back).