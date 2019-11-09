MLK daughter slams Comcast over racial discrimination suit

A daughter of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. has sent a letter to Comcast executives in which she accuses the company of trying to "dismantle" a law barring racial discrimination.

The letter released Saturday from the Rev. Bernice King addresses a $20 billion lawsuit from comedian and media mogul Byron Allen that is headed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

A lower court ruled in favor of Allen, who says Comcast declined to distribute his channels because he's black.

Justices are weighing whether Allen needs to show that race was just a factor in Comcast's decision or whether it was the sole factor.

King says if Comcast wins, "pivotal" anti-discrimination legislation could be compromised.

Comcast has said its decision not to carry Allen's channels has nothing to do with race. It has called Allen's content "not particularly high quality."