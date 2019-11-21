Dave East is in ‘Survival’ mode for debut album

FILE - This July 26, 2019 file photo shows rapper Dave East, a cast member in the Hulu series "Wu-Tang: An American Saga," posing for a portrait in Beverly Hills, Calif. “Survival,” which debuted at No. 11 on the Billboard Top 200 albums this week, is East’s official album debut, even though he’s been widely known in the hip-hop community for the past few years, releasing numerous popular mixtapes and EPs. He’s also collaborated with high profile artists such as Chris Brown, Meek Mill, 2 Chainz and Mac Miller. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

Dave East is making his official debut with “Survival,” even though he’s well-known to the hip-hop community. He’s put out mixtapes and collaborated with artists like Chris Brown, but now he’s looking to give the music world a better picture of who he really is.

He tends to rap about the lures of the street and his upbringing, recalling navigating through the ills that inner-city life can bring. But he also brings fans into his family life, with “Mama I Made It,” dedicated to his mother, and “Daddy Knows,” for his daughter, both on the new album.

East is a protege of Nas, and he says the iconic rapper has given him lots of advice. He also played another rap legend, Method Man, in Hulu’s recent series about the Wu-Tang Clan.