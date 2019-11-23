Cuba fashion show is small step for private enterprise

A model wears a creation from "Clandestina," the first Cuban independent urban fashion brand, during a launch for the 2020 collection called Sports Glories in Havana, Cuba, Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. AP Photo

Thousands of young Cubans have packed a Havana arena to witness a small step forward in the tumultuous relationship between one of the world’s last communist states and its small but vibrant private sector.

The four-year-old fashion label Clandestina debuted a new collection, based on Cuba’s legacy of international athletic achievement.

Runway models included stars from the glory days of Cuban amateur sports, including world record high jumper Javier Sotomayor and Olympic champion runner Ana Fidelia Quirós,

The Cuban private sector is legal but highly restricted in Cuba. Despite that, Clandestina was able to win permission to show its collection with the participation of athletes seen as national heroes, in a sign that at least some members of Cuban officialdom are increasingly accepting the legitimacy of private enterprise.