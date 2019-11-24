Los Angeles plays New Orleans, looks for 7th straight home win

New Orleans Pelicans (6-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (11-5, fourth in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST

Los Angeles heads into a matchup with New Orleans as winners of six straight home games.

Los Angeles finished 48-34 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Clippers averaged 115.1 points per game last season, 22.6 from the free throw line and 30 from beyond the arc.

New Orleans finished 33-49 overall and 14-27 on the road a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 7.4 steals, 5.4 blocks and 14.8 turnovers per game last season.

Los Angeles and New Orleans matchup for the second time this season. The Pelicans won 132-127 in the last meeting between these two teams on Nov. 14. Jrue Holiday led New Orleans with 36 points, seven assists and six steals, and Paul George led Los Angeles with 33 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Clippers Injuries: Landry Shamet: out (ankle).

Pelicans Injuries: Jahlil Okafor: day to day (left ankle), Zion Williamson: out (right knee), Darius Miller: out (achilles), Derrick Favors: out (lower back spasms), Josh Hart: day to day (knee/ankle).