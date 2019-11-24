Ga. Tech plays Arkansas

Arkansas (5-0) vs. Georgia Tech (2-1)

McCamish Pavilion, Atlanta; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas takes on Georgia Tech in an early season matchup. Arkansas won easily 77-56 at home against South Dakota on Friday, while Georgia Tech is coming off of an 82-78 loss at Georgia on Wednesday.

FAB FRESHMEN: Arkansas' Mason Jones, Isaiah Joe and Desi Sills have combined to account for 56 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 56 percent of all Razorbacks points over the last five games.MIGHTY MASON: Jones has connected on 26.1 percent of the 23 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 23 over his last five games. He's also made 100 percent of his foul shots this season.

DID YOU KNOW: The Arkansas defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 29.4 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Razorbacks sixth among Division I teams. Georgia Tech has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Yellow Jackets 263rd, nationally).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25