List of winners at the 2019 American Music Awards

Taylor Swift accepts the award for artist of the decade at the American Music Awards on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision

A list of the winners at the 2019 American Music Awards, held Sunday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

— Artist of the year: Taylor Swift

— New artist of the year: Billie Eilish

— Collaboration of the year: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, “Senorita”

— Favorite pop/rock female artist: Taylor Swift

— Favorite pop/rock male artist: Khalid

— Favorite pop/rock duo or group: BTS

— Favorite pop/rock song: Halsey, “Without Me”

— Favorite pop/rock album: Taylor Swift, “Lover”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop artist: Cardi B

— Favorite rap/hip-hop song: Lil Nas X featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road”

— Favorite rap/hip-hop album: Post Malone, “Hollywood’s Bleeding”

— Favorite soul/R&B female artist: Beyoncé

— Favorite soul/R&B male artist: Bruno Mars

— Favorite soul/R&B song: Khalid, “Talk”

— Favorite soul/R&B album: Khalid, “Free Spirit”

— Favorite country female artist: Carrie Underwood

— Favorite country male artist: Kane Brown

— Favorite country duo or group: Dan + Shay

— Favorite country song: Dan + Shay, “Speechless”

— Favorite country album: Carrie Underwood, “Cry Pretty”

— Favorite alternative rock artist: Billie Eilish

— Favorite adult contemporary artist: Taylor Swift

— Favorite Latin artist: J Balvin

— Favorite contemporary inspirational artist: Lauren Daigle

— Favorite electronic dance music artist: Marshmello

— Favorite social artist: BTS

— Favorite music video: Taylor Swift, “You Need to Calm Down”

— Artist of the decade: Taylor Swift

— Tour of the year: BTS

— Favorite soundtrack: “Bohemian Rhapsody”