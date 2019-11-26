Entertainment

Former Spain player Xabi Alonso acquitted of tax fraud

The Associated Press

MADRID

Former Real Madrid player Xabi Alonso has been acquitted of tax fraud in Spain.

The former midfielder was facing a five-year prison sentence for defrauding tax authorities of about 2 million euros ($2.2 million) from 2010-12.

Prosecutors also wanted Alonso to pay a fine of 4 million euros ($4.4 million), in addition to the amount allegedly defrauded. The irregularities were related to Alonso's income from image rights.

The retired Spain midfielder played for Madrid from 2009-14.

The case against Alonso had initially been dismissed but was reopened on request of prosecutors.

