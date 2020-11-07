Atlanta United FC plays Columbus following shutout win

Atlanta United FC (6-12-4, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Columbus Crew SC (11-6-5, fourth in the Eastern Conference)

Columbus, Ohio; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out FC Cincinnati 2-0, Atlanta United FC faces Columbus.

The Crew are 10-6-2 against Eastern Conference opponents. Columbus ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35 goals led by Gyasi Zardes with 12.

Atlanta United FC is 5-12-4 in conference games. Atlanta United FC is 3-8-0 in one-goal games.

The teams square off Sunday for the second time this season. Columbus won the last meeting 1-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pedro Santos leads Columbus with eight assists. Artur has two goals over the last 10 games for the Crew.

Brooks Lennon has two goals and three assists for Atlanta United FC. Jon Gallagher has three goals over the last 10 games for Atlanta United FC.

LAST 10 GAMES: Columbus: 3-5-2, averaging 1.4 goals, 0.8 assists, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.5 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Atlanta United FC: 3-5-2, averaging one goal, 0.7 assists, 3.1 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.1 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Columbus: Vito Wormgoor (injured).

Atlanta United FC: Josef Martinez (injured), Miles Robinson (injured).